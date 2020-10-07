Stafanie Taylor rejoins Adelaide Strikers for WBBL season 6

Adelaide [Australia], October 7 (ANI): West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor will rejoin Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season six.

Taylor joined the Strikers last season. However, she made only two appearances due to international commitments and injury.

In her first match in blue, Taylor had figures of 3/26 against the Melbourne Renegades at Karen Rolton Oval.

The 29-year old has been involved in the Big Bash since its inception, playing 58 matches for the Sydney Thunder.

Across her 60 WBBL matches the right-hander has scored 1074 runs at 26.20 while also taking 49 wickets and providing plenty of entertainment in the outfield.

Taylor is the number one ranked ODI batter and number two ranked ODI all-rounder according to the latest ICC player rankings.

"I'm really pleased that I was able to return to the Strikers in a competition that has been so great for my career. The Strikers are a fantastic franchise and I can't wait to get started this season," Taylor said in a statement.

Taylor is the third and final international for the Strikers, alongside captain Suzie Bates, and South African power hitter Laura Wolvaardt.

Strikers Head Coach Luke Williams said: "We are thrilled to be bringing Stafanie back who proved to be such an exciting player in a short period last year. We feel that we have a really balanced, all-round squad, and we all can't wait for the season to be underway."

Adelaide Strikers squad: Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt, Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

The Adelaide Strikers will kick off their campaign on October 25 against the Hobart Hurricanes at Hurstville Oval. (ANI)