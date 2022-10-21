Stage set for potential rematch between Barclay and Khwaja for ICC chair elections

Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): The stage is set for ICC chairman Greg Barclay and his deputy Imran Khwaja for the topmost position of the sport's global governing body, but it is uncertain if the latter will run for the post after suffering a heavy defeat two years back.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Khawaja will be nominated for chair election after ICC's meeting next month in Melbourne. ICC chairman election will be held during the meetings next month that are scheduled after semifinals of ICC T20 World Cup. It could not be confirmed if any other candidates will be in fray as deadline for nominations closes on Thursday.

Previously, Khwaja had suffered a heavy defeat to Barclay back in late 2020. He fell short as his support diminished during two rounds of voting and it was the latter who got heavy support from BCCI. Barclay prevailed by 11-5. In the first round, Barclay had secured 10 votes while Khwaja had half-a-dozen members of ICC Board by his side.

The elections needed a two-thirds majority, which Barclay could secure with a vote from Cricket South Africa in round two.





This time, ICC has made modifications to its constitution and now a simple majority is enough for chairman polls. The candidate has to be proposed by an ICC Board member and once he is contesting, a second board director needs to support his/her nomination.

BCCI remains influential once again for both candidates. BCCI has not decided to field its own candidates for the polls.

In July, Barclay had expressed his intention to continue for a second term. "I am available for re-election if members want."

Khwaja still remains a prominent figure, having retained popularity through associate nations and helming the working group tasked with looking into situation of women's cricket in Afghanistan. It is understood that he can prevail without endorsement from BCCI because of his strong support in Asia and Africa. If he contests, Khwaja will be looking forward to become first ICC chairperson which does not belong to full-member nation. (ANI)

