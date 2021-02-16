Star India to broadcast CSA T20 Challenge

Johannesburg [South Africa], February 16 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that this season's CSA T20 Challenge will be broadcast on multiple networks globally.

Star India, Fox Sports (Australia) and Willow TV (North America) have acquired the rights to broadcast all 17 matches of the domestic tournament from 19-28 February.

This year's tournament, which will be aired locally on SuperSport, will also see the Proteas available for selection along side emerging domestic cricketers with six franchises competing for the coveted T20 title.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki commented: "We are delighted to have finalised our broadcast schedule for the CSA T20 Challenge. To have the tournament beamed across the world is another wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent that this country has to offer.



"Furthermore, the expression of interest from these broadcasters shows there is a real appetite for South African cricket, and this is testament to the good work that is being done at grassroots level to continue harvesting players of a high quality," he added.

Starting on Friday, the entire tournament will take place in a bio-secure environment (BSE) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, in Durban.

The Momentum Multiply Titans will face the VKB Knights in the opening match on February 19, before the Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in the second match of the day.

The Imperial Lions, who won the last edition of the tournament in 2019, begin their defence against the Warriors on Saturday.

The remaining fixtures will take place in quick succession with double-headers scheduled for seven of the eight pool phase match-days, followed by a second and third place play-off ahead of the final on Sunday, February 28. (ANI)

