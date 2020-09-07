Starc feels Australia need 'little bit of game time' after loss in 2nd T20I

Southampton [UK], September 7 (ANI): After suffering a defeat in the second T20I against England, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said his team needs a "little bit of game time" and hopes to "fix" things in the third T20I.

"It's not an excuse but coming off five months without cricket doesn't help. You can't really simulate international matches by having nets or a centre-wicket practice. And T20 cricket is such a short game -- those little moments have really cost us in the long run. We've been a little bit off where we want to be and I think that comes from a little bit of game time," ESPNcricinfo quoted Starc as saying.

"Hopefully now we can fix that for the third game and then move on to the one-dayers, and show now [that] we've had that game time we can get those plans right and execute a bit better than we have in those first two T20s," he added.

England secured a six-wicket win in the second T20I against Australia and with that, the hosts have sealed the three-match series.

The third match of the series will be played on Tuesday. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on Friday. (ANI)

