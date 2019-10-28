Starc to miss second T20I against Sri Lanka for brother's wedding

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:27 IST

India-Bangladesh T20I to be held as planned despite poor air quality

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources said that the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be held as scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium here despite air quality in Delhi deteriorating post-Diwali.