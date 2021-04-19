Started worrying about my technique after getting dropped from Indian team: Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): After registering a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw gave an insight on how he worked on his technique after getting dropped from the Indian Test team during the series against Australia.

Mayank Agarwal masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side as Delhi Capitals registered an easy win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Prithvi also chipped in with a knock of 32 for the Delhi side.

Mayank's (69) sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan (15) had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan's (92) firing innings and Marcus Stoinis' (27) onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.



"I mean after the Australia series and after getting dropped after the first game, I started worrying about my technique and why I am getting bowled all the time. Everyone could see that happening, so I just wanted to make sure as to what was happening. Even if it was a minor mistake, I wanted to minimise that so I worked hard with my initial movements and getting much more ready before the bowler has bowled," said Prithvi during a virtual press conference.

"Then I came back from Australia and I worked with Prashant Shetty who is my coach and Pravin Amre (DC assistant coach) as well before going to Vijay Hazare Trophy, it worked quite well, I just played my natural game in Vijay Hazare, after that its going well," he added.

Shaw had played the first Test against Australia where Team India was bundled out for 36. In the game, he recorded scores of 0 and 4 and after this performance, he was dropped from the team.

"After coming from Australia, I was worried about my batting. As I worked hard and I got runs at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, did not that much time to practice. I managed it quite well. I had good practice sessions with Ricky sir, Prashant sir and Amre sir in between the days. It made a really good impact before coming to the IPL," said Prithvi. (ANI)

