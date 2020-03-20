Stay at home, don't panic: Mayank Agarwal advises people amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Friday advised contrymen to stay home and be vigilant of the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities. Don't panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together!"



On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today".

"This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm".

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 195, including 32 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Many sporting events across the world have been affected by the COVID-19, as most of the upcoming tournaments and competitions have either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

