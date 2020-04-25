Stay home and don't get out: Tendulkar urges people

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday urged people to stay at home and not 'get out by the coronavirus pandemic.'

Taking to Twitter Tendulkar thanked netizens for the birthday wishes as he turned 47 on Friday.

Citing cricket example, the right-handed batsman said as countrymen prayed that he stays longer at the crease during his playing days, in the same way, he wants the citizens to remain at their home and stay not out.

"Thank you for all your wonderful wishes. You always prayed for me to stay at the crease and not get out. My only wish for all of you today is that you too don't get out. #StayHome and stay healthy," Tendulkar tweeted.



Many cricketers and people from all walks of life took to social media on the occasion of master blaster's birthday.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

