Stellar performance, underlines future of Indian cricket: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated Team India on winning the U19 World Cup title, saying that their performance underlines the future of Indian cricket.

"Hearty congratulations and congratulations to the young players of the Indian team for winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The stellar performance of the entire team underlines the future of Indian cricket. The whole nation is proud of your success," tweeted Nitin Gadkari in Hindi.

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "What a superb performance by our young cricketers Many congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the Under-19 World Cup Your accomplishment has brought immense pride and joy to every Indian."

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda also congratulated the Boys in Blue and wrote, "Congratulations to the #IndiaU19 team for winning the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. They have shown remarkable tenacity and skill through the World Cup. Proud of our young boys. Best wishes for their future endeavours."

The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

Raj Bawa scalped five wickets while Ravi Kumar took four as England was bowled out for 189. Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed then played knocks of 50 each as India won the final by four wickets. (ANI)

