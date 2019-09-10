Former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming
Former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming to coach Nottingham-based team in The Hundred

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:37 IST

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming has been named as the coach for Nottingham-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.
Fleming had spent three years at Trent Bridge as a player between 2005 and 2007 and captained Nottinghamshire to the County Championship title in 2005.
Fleming said that he is looking forward to returning to Nottingham as it was a special part of his career.
"I am looking forward to returning to Nottingham. It was a special part of my career. It allowed me to fall back in love with the game. My memories with Nottingham and Trent Bridge are outstanding," The Hundred's official website quoted Fleming as saying.
"I'm really looking forward to working with some of the talented local coaches. You really have to be on your game from the first pick in The Draft and make sure you get players that represent what you stand for and how you want to play. Having local coaches is a massive part of that - working with our three counties - to tap into their knowledge of the players," he added.
Also, English coach Salliann Briggs will coach the franchise's women's team.
Reflecting on her appointment, Briggs said: "It's a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to getting started and building the team."
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the last week of February this year had confirmed that the first-class counties of England and Wales agreed to a 100-ball format competition, called The Hundred.
Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.
The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per innings. In this format, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls.
Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.
Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions were recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:49 IST

Lukaku confident of touching 50 goals milestone

Leeds [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Belgium player Romelu Lukaku, who is just one goal behind touching the half-century for his country, said he will get to that milestone and termed himself a 'killer' on the field.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:47 IST

Steve Smith, David Warner have done a lot for Australian...

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 10 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer praised Steve Smith and David Warner saying that both the players have done a lot for Australian cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:02 IST

ICC rankings: Smith extends his lead over Kohli at number one position

Dubai [UAE], Sept 10 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith has extended his lead over India skipper Virat Kohli at the number one spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:54 IST

Dutee Chand gets selected for Doha World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday announced that she has been selected in the 25-member team for upcoming Doha World Championships, slated to begin from September 27 this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:04 IST

Michael Vaughan welcomes Knighthood for Geoffrey Boycott

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday welcomed the decision to award 'Knighthood' to Geoffrey Boycott.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:22 IST

Geoffrey Boycott, Andrew Strauss conferred 'Knighthood'

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former England cricketers Geoffrey Boycott and Andrew Strauss were conferred 'Knighthood' on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:03 IST

Dwayne Bravo congratulates Pollard on becoming Windies white-ball skipper

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has congratulated Kieron Pollard on becoming the new skipper of West Indies for the white-ball format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:55 IST

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports derecognises Paralympic...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday derecognised the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for violating the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:28 IST

My mother was in tears: Tammy Abraham after facing racial abuse

Atlanta [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that his mother was left in tears after learning that he faced racial abuse on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:46 IST

Shakib Al Hasan expresses desire to let go off captaincy

Chattogram [Bangladesh], Sept 10 (ANI): After facing a 224-run defeat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has expressed unwillingness to lead the team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection of the team is an internal matter soon after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that 10 players including Lasith Malinga have opted out of the tour to Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:29 IST

Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das is among 25-member national squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee on Monday for the IAAF World Championships.

Read More
iocl