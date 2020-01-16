Sterling, Little star as Ireland stuns Windies in first T20I

St George's [Grenada], Jan 16 (ANI): Paul Sterling and Josh Little starred with bat and ball as Ireland stunned West Indies by four runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time).

Chasing 209, Windies got off to a quickfire start as openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis put on 37 runs inside four overs. However, Ireland got the breakthrough in the fourth over as Simmons (22) was sent back to the pavilion by Little.

Windies batters kept on getting starts, but they all failed to capitalise and the side was bogged down by the regular loss of wickets.

Lewis (53) was the top scorer for the side. Windies finally required 13 runs off the final over with Dwayne Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease.

In the final, Bravo did manage to hit a six on the second delivery of the over, but Little managed to keep his composure to hand Ireland a four-run victory.

Earlier, Sterling's knock of 95 runs enabled Ireland to post 208/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Openers Sterling and Kevin O'Brien gave a mammoth partnership to the visitors as they put on 154 runs for the first wicket inside 13 overs.

Windies finally got the breakthrough in the 13th over as the returning Bravo dismissed O'Brien (48). Ireland kept on losing wickets after his dismissal, but the side somehow managed to go past the 200-run mark.

Both sides will now take on each other in the second T20I on Saturday, January 18.

Brief Scores: Ireland 208/7 (Paul Stirling 95, Kevin O'Brien 48, Dwayne Bravo 2-28) defeat West Indies 204/7 (Evin Lewis 53, Kieron Pollard 31, Josh Little 3-29) by four runs. (ANI)

