Steve Elworthy appointed new Chief Executive of Surrey County Cricket Club

London [UK], September 23 (ANI): Steve Elworthy on Thursday was appointed as the new Chief Executive of Surrey County Cricket Club.

Elworthy joins the club from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), where he was Managing Director: Events and Special Projects, a role he took on after concluding his appointment as Managing Director of the ICC World Cup 2019.

In 2018, he was awarded an MBE for services to cricket. Prior to this, Elworthy had delivered seven ICC World Events across two countries, served three years as the ECB Director of Marketing and Communications and was the Commercial Director for Cricket South Africa.



Before entering cricket administration, Elworthy was a professional cricketer for fourteen years, representing provincial teams in South Africa, as well as both Lancashire and Northamptonshire in county cricket. Between 1998 and 2002, he won four Test and 39 One Day International caps for South Africa, before retiring from the game in 2003.

In addition to his work at the ECB, Elworthy has also held a number of non-executive positions including serving on the boards of GB Basketball and the Netball World Cup and as Chair of the World Netball Bid Committee for the 2025 and 2027 World Cups. He is the current Chair of the Netball Super League and the UK Sport Representative on the Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 Board.

Steve Elworthy in an official release said: "I have been incredibly lucky to have worked closely with Surrey CCC over the years, especially when hosting major global cricket tournaments. Surrey is the biggest club in the country and to be offered the opportunity to work with Richard Thompson and the Board, the Surrey team and players is a huge honour."

"The club is steeped in history and has deep-seated roots in the community, and I look forward to taking over the fantastic work already put in place, driven by my predecessor Richard Gould and brilliantly supported by Charlie Hodgson, in the interim," he added. (ANI)

