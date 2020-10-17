Steve Patterson signs two-year contract extension with Yorkshire

Yorkshire [UK], October 17 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Yorkshire on Saturday announced that Steve Patterson has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2022.

The seam bowler, who's economical style has thrived in recent years, will enter his 17th year of professional cricket with the White Rose in 2021.

"To extend my contract and almost guarantee that I will finish my career at Yorkshire, effectively making me a one-club player, is something I'm really proud of," the club's website quoted Patterson as saying.



"I think it's a really exciting time for the Club. I see my role a little bit differently to how it has been in the past, focusing more on helping and nurturing some of the young talent through so that when I do finish, I leave the Club in a better place," he added.

The right-handed bowler has taken 420 First-Class wickets and a further 183 white-ball dismissals.

"It does make me proud to have played at the county for so long. As a youngster growing up I used to watch and support the team. All I wanted to do was one day play for the Club," said Patterson.

"To have captained the team for a few years and to be in a position to do that going forward, I think I've done everything I wanted to do in the game of cricket. I'm absolutely delighted really," he added. (ANI)

