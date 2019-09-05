Steve Smith becomes second batsman to score most centuries against England

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith on Thursday became the second batsman to score most centuries against England and surpassed the record of Garry Sobers and Steve Waugh in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test.

Smith amassed his eleventh century against England as he played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs before the lunch was called on day two. Smith took 45 innings to get to this feat. Only Don Bradman had hit most hundreds than Smith in Test against England. He had scored 19 centuries in 63 innings.

Earlier than Smith, both Sobers and Waugh were the joint record holders in the second position as they scored ten centuries against England in 61 and 73 innings respectively.

Smith who he is coming back after missing out the third Ashes Test due to failed concussion test after he was hit by the pacer Jofra Archer in the second Test match.

He amassed his third ton in the ongoing series. He had scored 378 runs in the first two matches of the series and recently became the world number one Test batsmen in the latest ICC (International Cricket Council) rankings. At the time of filing this story, Australia were at 245/5 at lunch. (ANI)

