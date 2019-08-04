Australia batsman Steven Smith
Steve Smith becomes second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian batsman Steven Smith on Sunday became the second-fastest batsman to register 25 centuries in the Test format.
He achieved the feat during the second innings of the first Ashes Test match against England. Smith recorded his 25th century in 119th innings and went past Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had achieved the feat in 127 innings. With this feat, Smith also became the fifth Australian batsman to register centuries in both innings of Ashes Test.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in his 130th Test innings.
However, Don Bradman's record of 25 centuries in 68 innings remains unbeaten.
Smith remains unbeaten on 103 in the second innings against England to consolidate Australia's position in the match.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded Smith, saying that the right-handed batsman is the best Test match batter he has ever seen.
The Best Test Match Batsman I have seen ... That's during my time playing & watching the game is @stevesmith49..This guy is a genius ... !! #OnOn #Ashes," he tweeted.

In the first innings, Australia managed to score 284 runs, owing to Smith's knock of 144 runs. In response to Australia, England scored 374 runs, gaining a lead of 90 runs.
On Thursday, Smith became the second-fastest to register 24 centuries in the Test format. He had achieved the feat during the first innings of the first Ashes Test.
Smith recorded his 24th century in 118th innings, going past Kohli who had achieved the feat in 123 innings.
In the second innings, Australia lost their openers, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft early, but Smith helped Australia to see-off day three.
While filing this story, Australia had reached the score of 236/4 on day four. Currently, Aussies lead England by 146 runs. (ANI)

