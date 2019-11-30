Steve Smith breaks 73-year-old record, becomes fastest to 7000 runs in Tests

Adelaide [Australia], Nov 30 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday became the fastest to register 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

He achieved the feat on day two of the ongoing pink-ball Test here at the Adelaide Oval against Pakistan.

Smith reached 7000 runs in just his 126th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed England's Wally Hammond who had scored these runs in 131 innings.

Hammond held the record for 73 years.

30-year-old Smith began the match against Pakistan needing just 23 runs to reach the landmark.

By doing so, he also moved past Donald Bradman in the run-scoring list for Australia. Bradman scored 6,996 runs in the longest format of the game.

India batsman Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar had reached the milestone in their 134th and 136th innings respectively.

West Indies' all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers reached the milestone in his 138th innings while India's Sunil Gavaskar attained the feat in his 140th innings. (ANI)

