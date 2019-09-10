Australia coach Justin Langer
Australia coach Justin Langer

Steve Smith, David Warner have done a lot for Australian cricket, says Justin Langer

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:47 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 10 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer praised Steve Smith and David Warner saying that both the players have done a lot for Australian cricket.
"He (Smith) has done a lot for Australian cricket for the last few years actually, and so has Dave Warner. But we've also got to remember, Travis Head is new to Test cricket, Marnus (Labuschagne) is new to Test cricket, Marcus Harris is new to Test cricket, Cameron Bancroft is new to Test cricket," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.
"You can't just give them that experience, they've got to earn that and we're very thankful to have Steve batting (like he is). We're lucky to have him but Test cricket takes time. We've got to respect that, it takes a lot of time," he added.
Steve Smith has been in a phenomenal form in the Ashes series and after missing the third Ashes Test match due to concussion, Smith made a scintillating return.
Smith scored 211 runs in the first inning and 82 in the second helping his side win the fourth Ashes Test match. Moreover, Smith has amassed 671 runs and has become the second-fastest batsman to register 26 Test centuries.
Warner failed utterly in the fourth Ashes Test match as he was dismissed on a duck in both the innings. However, Langer said that he is hopeful that Warner will perform in the fifth and final Ashes Test match.
"Davey hasn't had a great series but imagine how good the team will be when he starts having a great series and we're hopeful he'll do that in the next Test match," Langer said.
Australia are now on a 2-1 lead in the series with one match left to play. Tim Paine-led side has already retained the Ashes after winning the match.
Australia and England will face each other in the final Test, beginning September 12 at the Oval. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:37 IST

Stephen Fleming to coach Nottingham-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming has been named as the coach for Nottingham-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:49 IST

Lukaku confident of touching 50 goals milestone

Leeds [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Belgium player Romelu Lukaku, who is just one goal behind touching the half-century for his country, said he will get to that milestone and termed himself a 'killer' on the field.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:02 IST

ICC rankings: Smith extends his lead over Kohli at number one position

Dubai [UAE], Sept 10 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith has extended his lead over India skipper Virat Kohli at the number one spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:54 IST

Dutee Chand gets selected for Doha World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday announced that she has been selected in the 25-member team for upcoming Doha World Championships, slated to begin from September 27 this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:04 IST

Michael Vaughan welcomes Knighthood for Geoffrey Boycott

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday welcomed the decision to award 'Knighthood' to Geoffrey Boycott.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:22 IST

Geoffrey Boycott, Andrew Strauss conferred 'Knighthood'

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former England cricketers Geoffrey Boycott and Andrew Strauss were conferred 'Knighthood' on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:03 IST

Dwayne Bravo congratulates Pollard on becoming Windies white-ball skipper

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has congratulated Kieron Pollard on becoming the new skipper of West Indies for the white-ball format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:55 IST

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports derecognises Paralympic...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday derecognised the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for violating the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:28 IST

My mother was in tears: Tammy Abraham after facing racial abuse

Atlanta [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that his mother was left in tears after learning that he faced racial abuse on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:46 IST

Shakib Al Hasan expresses desire to let go off captaincy

Chattogram [Bangladesh], Sept 10 (ANI): After facing a 224-run defeat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has expressed unwillingness to lead the team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection of the team is an internal matter soon after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that 10 players including Lasith Malinga have opted out of the tour to Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:29 IST

Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das is among 25-member national squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee on Monday for the IAAF World Championships.

Read More
iocl