Steve Smith expresses desire to beat India in test series

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Australian cricketer Steve Smith has expressed his desire to beat the Indian cricket team in a test series in India.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royal shared a conversation between Smith and New Zealand player Ish Sodhi on Twitter.

Sodhi asked Smith about his future goals as Australia has already won Ashes series and a World Cup in 2015.

"You had some highs during those 10 years. Obviously, a lot of Ashes series, a World Cup 2015. Obviously 10 years of your life gone now but you are still quite young. Do you have any other ambition of what is important to you and how you are going to achieve?" Sodhi asked.

Replying to Sodhi, the Australian player said: "I would love to win a test series in India. That's what we talk about as an Australian cricketer. Ashes are always big and the World Cup is big but India is a number one team in the world. It is a very difficult place to play test cricket. I would love to win a series there."

IPL, which was initially scheduled to commence on March 29, has already been postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

