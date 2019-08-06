Steve Smith
Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon move up in Test rankings

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:14 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): After the promising performance in the first Ashes Test against England, Australia batsman Steve Smith and spinner Nathan Lyon moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings, announced on Tuesday.
Smith now reached the third spot in the ICC batsmen Test rankings, gaining a one place move. While Lyon and fast bowler Pat Cummins are among the others to gain in the rankings after the Edgbaston Test.
Lyon's nine wickets in the match have lifted him six spots to 13th position among bowlers while Cummins has consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket match haul that helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points- the third best for an Australia bowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.
Smith's knocks of 144 and 142 won him the Man of the Match award and the formerly top-ranked batsman is back above the 900-point mark along with table leader Virat Kohli (922) and Kane Williamson (913), after having started the Test match in fourth place and with 857 points.
For England, Ben Foakes and Chris Woakes are in 69th and 70th positions in the list for batsmen after gaining one and 11 points respectively.
Opener Rory Burns' knock of 133 in the first innings has helped him move up 25 places to a career-best 81st position.
Fast bowler Stuart Broad, who completed 100 Test wickets against Australia during the match, has gained two places to reach 16th position while Woakes has advanced four places to take the 29th slot after grabbing four wickets in the match. Woakes has also leapfrogged compatriot Moeen Ali to reach ninth among all-rounders.
Australia defeated England in the first Ashes Test by 251-run and will play in the second Test at Lord's from August 14. (ANI)

