Steve Smith preparing for short balls ahead of second Test against New Zealand

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 24 (ANI): Heading into the second Test against New Zealand, Australia skipper Steve Smith said he is expecting shorts balls to be bowled at him and is preparing for it.

"I've been facing a fair bit of short stuff in the nets because I'm expecting a bit," Cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

Smith failed to shine in the first Test as Neil Wagner got hold of him in both innings with short balls. Despite a flop show from Smith, Australia had managed to register a 296-run victory.

Smith said although it is not going to easy for him, he is looking forward to it.

"It's going to be completely different with the red ball as opposed to the pink ball, particularly (compared) to the second innings in Perth when it was a bit up and down with cracks and stuff," he said.

"That's never easy at any time, particularly when they're bowling short at you. It's going to be different, but I'm looking forward to it," Smith added.

The second Test between Australia and New Zealand will begin from December 26. (ANI)

