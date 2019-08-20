Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test, confirms Justin Langer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 20 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed that Steven Smith will not play in the third Ashes Test against England.

"BREAKING: Justin Langer confirms Steve Smith will miss the third #Ashes Test," cricket.com.au tweeted.



Smith was hit twice on day four of the second Ashes Test match -- first on the elbow and then on the neck by England pacer Jofra Archer.

The 30-year-old fell down after the second hit and was attended by physios from both England and Australia.

The batsman had to leave the park to undergo a concussion test. After he passed the concussion test, the batsman made his way back to the crease and was dismissed by Chris Woakes after scoring 92 runs.

But Smith woke up on Sunday morning with a "bit of headache and a feeling of grogginess".

He was re-tested for a concussion, which showed his condition had actually deteriorated. Marnus Labuschagne replaced the Smith on the last day of the second Test after he failed in the concussion test.

Australia had a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series and will play against England in the third Test at Headingley Cricket Ground from August 22. (ANI)

