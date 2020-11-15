Steve Smith unfazed with short-ball strategy employed against him

Sydney [Australia], November 15 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith has said that he is not that concerned with opponents employing the short-ball strategy in the longest format of the game.

The number-one ranked ICC Test batsman also believes that short ball takes a lot from the bowlers and as a result, Australia can benefit from this.

Smith was targeted by the short ball by England and New Zealand. Jofra Archer and Neil Wagner used this tactic successfully against him with the latter dismissing him four times with the short ball.

"It's no dramas for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they're trying to get me out and being able to counter that. I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it and they've certainly found it more difficult to [execute it] the way Wagner did. He's got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and down, everything is between your ribs and your head," the official website of ICC quoted Smith as saying.



"If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short. I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see," he added.

Australia will next lock horns against India in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. (ANI)

