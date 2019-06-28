Steve Waugh is all praise for Alex Carey

Melbourne [Australia], June 28 (ANI): Australia wicket keeper-cum-batsman Alex Carey's performance in the World Cup has got former cricketer Steve Waugh impressed.

"Another to impress has been Alex Carey who is a hybrid of Michael Hussey and Michael Bevan," Cricket.com.au quoted Waugh as saying.

Waugh feels that the way Carey plays, it has a mixture of calmness and intent.

"Carey plays with the perfect mixture of calmness and intent, assessing the situation and pouncing on any opportunities that present themselves in the frenetic pressure of the final overs. He shapes as a potential match-winner for Australia in the back end of the competition," he said.

Waugh also praised the skipper Aaron Finch and said that the 32-year-old is at his top of the game right now.

"He (Finch) is at the top of his game right now; mentally tough, technically sound, focused and trusting in his judgment of line and length. He is leading the charge and allowing others the freedom to relax and play their own way," Waugh said.

Australia are currently on the top of the points table and will next compete with New Zealand on June 29. (ANI)

