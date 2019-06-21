Steven Gerrard congratulates Moeen Ali on his 100th cap for England

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard on Friday congratulated England's all-rounder Moeen Ali on his 100th ODI cap for the team.

England is currently playing against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. In this match, Ali marked his 100th appearance for the team. Gerrard sent a video message to Ali before the match to send his regards.

"Congratulations on 100 ODI caps Mo! The huge Liverpool fan received a message from Reds legend Steven Gerrard before play today! #WeAreEngland #CWC19 #ExpressYourself," England cricket tweeted.



Ali is known to be a huge Liverpool fan. So this message by Gerrard can be considered all the more special.

England has so far shown a good performance in the World Cup as they have defeated South Africa, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies.

They faced a minor hiccup in the tournament as they suffered a loss against Pakistan, but the team bounced back well in their next matches.

As a result, they are currently positioned at the third position in the tournament standings with 8 points.

Liverpool also had a tremendous season as they were able to lift the Champions League title. The Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the final.

Liverpool finished at the second position in the Premier League with 97 points. Manchester City won the Premier League title by just one point as they finished the season with 98 points. (ANI)

