Steyn always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game, says Tendulkar

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A day after Dale Steyn bid adieu to Test cricket, Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday said South Africa fast bowler always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground.
Former India cricketer Tendulkar in a tweet said he loved watching and playing against Steyn.
"Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground. It's been a joy to watch you bowl and play against you," Tendulkar tweeted.

Steyn announced his retirement from the red-ball cricket with immediate effect. He termed the format as the ultimate form of the game but, in explaining his decision, Steyn said it was in the best interest of prolonging his career.
He continues to remain available for South Africa in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.
"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally," Steyn said in a statement.
"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," he added.
The fast bowler represented South Africa in 93 Tests and took 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for his nation in the longest format as he went past Shaun Pollock earlier this year.
Steyn's appearance at the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 short-lived as he was ruled out during the tournament owing to a shoulder injury. (ANI)

