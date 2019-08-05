Faf du Plessis (L) and Dale Steyn (R)
Faf du Plessis (L) and Dale Steyn (R)

Steyn 'the greatest of his generation': Faf du Plessis

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): After pacer Dale Steyn's decision to retire from Test cricket, South Africa's skipper Faf du Plessis labelled the fast bowler as "the greatest of his generation".
"The greatest of his generation. Stats don't lie and @DaleSteyn62 test stats is the best. I know how much test cricket means to you bud and how badly you still wanted to achieve more. Hopefully, we will still see a lot of this action," du Plessis tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India also bid adieu to Steyn.
"After 93 Tests and 439 Test wickets, the Proteas speedster today bids adieu to Test cricket. We enjoyed the contest in whites with you. Go well, #DaleSteyn," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the South African pacer announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.
Cricket South Africa confirmed the news via a post on Twitter. "#CSAnews #BreakingNews @DaleSteyn62 has brought down the curtain on one of the great fast bowling Test careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from red-ball cricket with immediate effect," CSA tweeted.

Dale Steyn finishes the Test format with 439 wickets from 93 Test matches at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the Test format, as he went past Shaun Pollock earlier this year.
"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally." - @DaleSteyn62," CSA tweeted.

Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on limited-overs cricket.
"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport." @DaleSteyn62," CSA further tweeted.

Steyn had missed the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to an injury. He was named in the team's squad for the tournament, but he was later ruled out due to the shoulder injury.
He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but after taking part in two matches, the pacer was ruled out due to the injury. (ANI)

