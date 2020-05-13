Still have cricket left in me, says Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Batsman Suresh Raina reckons that he still have some cricket left in him as the left-handed star expressed his desire to sport the blue jersey once again.

Raina was doing an Instagram Live session with opening batsman Rohit Sharma and it was then that the former told the right-handed batsman about his desire to make a comeback.

"When I was out of the team, I was working on my game, I was injured as well so I worked on my fitness, I passed the yo-yo test as well, everything is dependent on the hard work, I still believe I have more to offer," Raina told Rohit during the interaction.

"I still have some cricket left in me, I have always enjoyed my game when things are not good, then you need someone to show trust and faith in you, if players get the desired faith, then they can do wonders," he added.

During the session, Rohit also told Raina that the players in the current Indian squad always talks about bringing the left-handed batsman back into the side.

"We always talk about bringing you back, but the team selection is not in our hands," Rohit said.

Raina has played 226 ODIs, 18 Tests, and 78 T20Is so far. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad as well.

Raina last played an international match on July 17, 2018, against England at Leeds. He would have been in action for Chennai Super Kings if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

