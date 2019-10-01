Australia spinner Nathan Lyon
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon

Still more room for improvement, says Nathan Lyon

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 1 (ANI): Despite taking 20 wickets in the recently concluded Ashes 2019, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes that he still has a lot of room for improvement.
Lyon also played a major role in Australia's run to the ICC World Cup semi-final.
The off-spinner scalped 20 wickets from 242.3 overs in the Ashes 2019.
"I was happy with the way I went but think there's still more room for improvement," cricket.com.au quoted Lyon as saying.
"I set myself a goal of 20 wickets, hopefully, a little bit more," he added.
England defeated Australia in the fifth match by 135 runs, but despite the win, the Three Lions lost the urn to Australia. The series ended as a 2-2 draw, and as Australia had defeated England in the 2017/18 series, the team from Down Under retained the urn.
"You've got to give England credit, the way they played me, it was a lot more off the back foot which on those type of wickets where it's a bit slower, nullified my bounce and pace a bit," said Lyon
Lyon has played 91 Tests and has taken 363 wickets with an average of 32.30. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:24 IST

Jurgen Klopp uncertain of Joel Matip's availability for Red Bull...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is uncertain over Joel Matip's participation in the club's clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:20 IST

Juventus announce squad for Bayer clash

Turin [Italy], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bayer, Juventus on Tuesday announced their 19-man squad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Middlesex Cricket signs Miguel Cummins for three years

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): County team from England, Middlesex Cricket, on Monday signed Windies seamer Miguel Cummins for three years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:38 IST

Facing Keshav Maharaj will be challenging for Indian batsmen :...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the three-match Test series, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that facing Keshav Maharaj on a turning track will be challenging for Indian batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:56 IST

Kumar Sangakkara takes charge as MCC President

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday took charge as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:47 IST

Hockey India announces squad for Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced an 18-member Junior Men's squad for the upcoming 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:44 IST

CPL to host Women's T10 matches

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Cricket West Indies will be hosting two women's T10 matches ahead of the Men's semi-final and final.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:33 IST

Kraigg Brathwaite allowed to bowl in international cricket

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): West Indies occasional off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday was cleared to bowl in international cricket after an ICC-approved assessment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:19 IST

Saha, Ashwin included as India announce playing XI for first Test

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin have been included in the playing XI for the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:00 IST

Wriddhiman Saha is going to start for us in series against SA,...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the three-match Test series in the World Test Championship (WTC), skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that Wriddhiman Saha will be donning the hat of wicket-keeper instead of Rishabh Pant.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:38 IST

Gambhir mocks security provided to Sri Lankan team in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who is known for speaking his mind loud and clear, mocked the security provided to Sri Lanka's cricket team which is currently touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:31 IST

Keshav Maharaj seeks inspiration from Ashwin, Jadeja for series...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match Test series against India, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes to seek inspiration from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to showcase consistency for his team.

Read More
iocl