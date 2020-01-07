Still working towards having a great cricket team: Justin Langer

Sydney [Australia], Jan 7 (ANI): After white-washing New Zealand in the three-match Test series, Australia coach Justin Langer said that the side is still working towards becoming a great cricket team.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 279 runs in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The side is now placed at the second position in the World Test Championship with 296 points.

"When you have all those bases covered, it means you've got a very good cricket team. We are still working towards having a great cricket team, but we have got a very good cricket team at the moment," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Australia enjoyed a successful Test summer, as they white-washed both New Zealand and Pakistan. In 2019, the side managed to regain the Ashes, after drawing the series against 2-2 against England.

"We had our review of the summer earlier this morning, and what's interesting and relevant is the continuity of the team as much as the balance of the team," Langer said.

"We have been able to keep the guys together. We have obviously got an excellent fast bowling attack, we've got the best off-spinner in the world (Nathan Lyon), we've got two of the best batsmen who have played for Australia (David Warner and Steve Smith) and ... Tim Paine is the best wicketkeeper in the world," he added.

Langer described the rise of Labuschagne as 'mind-blowing'. The batsman is currently the number four ranked player in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

"It's probably an understatement saying it was a breakthrough summer - that was amazing. It's a great credit to his mental and physical endurance, and it's a great credit to his humility that he's been able to stay so grounded through it all," Langer said.

"Marnus loves it so much he'd do it for nothing, and they're the sort of guys you just love having around your group," he added.

Australia will next lock horns with India in a three-match ODI series.

The first ODI will be played on January 14 in Mumbai. (ANI)

