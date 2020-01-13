Stoinis did not offend me: Kane Richardson reacts on homophobic slur incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Sunday reacted to the incident involving him and Marcus Stoinis in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) and said the Melbourne Stars' player did not offend him.

Stoinis, the Melbourne Stars opening batsman, had directed a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during the BBL derby game between the Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at the MCG.

"I had a chat with him on Whatsapp on the morning after the incident. But we did not have a lot of conversation about it. He realised he had made a mistake, I guessed it by his body language on that day that he realised making a mistake. He did not offend me. He did not need to apologise to me," Richardson told reporters ahead of the three-match ODI series against India.

Stoinis had been found guilty of a level two breach of Article 2.1.3 of Cricket Australia's code of conduct for personal abuse of a player and was fined 7,500 dollars.

He accepted the charge without challenge. The breach was reported by umpires Gerard Abood and Phillip Gillespie to match referee Daryl Harper.

"I got caught in the moment and took it too far. I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires," Stoinis had said.

"I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty," he added. (ANI)

