England all-rounder Ben Stokes
England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Stokes blasts English daily over his 'secret family tragedy' report

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday issued a statement against an English daily after they published a report about the cricketer's "secret family tragedy".
"Today The Sun has seen fit to publish extremely painful, sensitive and personal details concerning events in the private lives of my family, going back more than 31 years," the cricketer's statement read.
The daily's report claims that his mother's two children were killed by her ex in 1988, a few year's before the cricketer's birth.
The all-rounder called the publication "heartless and immoral" for their reportage and stated that their reporter went down to New Zealand to question his parents about this "incredibly upsetting topic."
"It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family," Stokes said.
He said that his family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma and to keep the "deeply personal and traumatic events" private.
"For more than three decades, my family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma inevitably associated with these events and has taken great care to keep private what were deeply personal and traumatic events. On Saturday, the Sun sent a 'reporter' to my parents' home in New Zealand to question them, out of the blue, on this incredibly upsetting topic. If that wasn't bad enough, the Sun thinks it is acceptable to sensationalise our personal tragedy for their front page," the statement added.

Stokes said that it is not acceptable to use his name as a public figure to dismantle the privacy of his family.
"To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of - in particular- my parents, is utterly disgusting. I am aware that my public profile brings with its consequences for me that I accept entirely. But I will not allow my public profile to be used as an excuse to invade the rights of my parents, my wife, my children or other family members," Stokes said.
"This is the lowest form of journalism, focussed only on chasing sales with absolutely no regard for the devastation caused to lives as a consequence. It is totally out of order. The article also contains serious inaccuracies which have compounded the damage caused. We need to take a serious look at how we allow our press to behave," the statement adds.
Stokes had played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test to guide England to a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley.
After the conclusion of Ashes, he was also awarded England's Man of the Series award.
The all-rounder also had a successful World Cup campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup.
The 50-over and super over action had ended in a tie, but England was adjudged as the winner as they had scored more boundaries in the match. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:12 IST

Neymar's Champions League suspension reduced to two games

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar's Champions League suspension on Tuesday was reduced from three games to two games by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:53 IST

Scotland smashes 2nd highest T20I total as associate nation

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 17 (ANI): Scotland defeated the Netherlands by 58 runs after scoring 252 in the second match of the ongoing Tri-Series on Monday here at Dublin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:45 IST

Extra cricket benefitted me, says Alyssa Healy

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI): Amid a busy schedule, Australia women batter Alyssa Healy said that 'extra cricket' has benefitted her game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:38 IST

Stay away from Biryani, Nihari: Misbah's mantra to keep his team...

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Remember the cricket fan who lost his cool over Pakistan players eating too many burgers and pizzas after the team's debacle against India in World Cup 2019? Seems like the new head coach-cum-chief-selector Misbah-ul-Haq has taken his words seriously as he has come up

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:15 IST

No reason why Rohit cannot succeed as an opener in Tests, says...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, Men in Blue batting coach Vikram Rathore lauded opener Rohit Sharma and said there is no reason why the batsman cannot succeed in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:23 IST

Australia Women defeat West Indies Women by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I

Bridgetown [West Indies], Sept 17 (ANI): Australia Women defeated West Indies Women by 9 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on Monday here at Bridgetown.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:00 IST

Captaincy a stepping stone in my career, says Quinton de Kock

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready for a face-off in the second T20I of the three-match series, Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock said that the added responsibility of captaincy is a new stepping stone in his career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:11 IST

China Open: Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa...

Changzhou [China], Sept 17 (ANI): Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa entered the second round of ongoing China Open on Tuesday as they defeated Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 22-20, 17-21, 21-17.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:57 IST

I would swap the drama at Headingley for an Ashes win: Ben Stokes

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who played a match-winning knock in the third Ashes Test has said that he would happily swap that innings in Headingley with an overall Ashes win.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

Wish you success in pursuit of taking India to greater heights:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:21 IST

Sports fraternity wishes PM Modi on 69th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Various personalities from the sports fraternity on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:44 IST

TV commentator sacked for making racially abusive comments about...

Atlanta [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): A TV commentator named Luciano Passirani has been sacked for making racially abusive on-air comments about Inter Milan's striker Romelu Lukaku.

Read More
iocl