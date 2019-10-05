Stokes reveals Rohit and Virat's abusive connection!

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After Rohit Sharma had a momentary abusive outburst over Cheteshwar Pujara during the ongoing test match between India and South Africa, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday came out with a witty tweet drawing comparisons between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sharma.

Stokes, who has in past as well, displayed his wit and humor during similar cuss-words usage by the Indian captain, took to twitter to pass out his comment over the usage of the north Indian curse word during today's match.

"This time it's Rohit, not Virat....if you know you know," Stokes tweeted.



Rohit was seen using the curse word during the first Test match between India and South Africa. On day four of the match, right-handed Sharma used it, urging teammate Cheteshwar Pujara to take a run.

The outburst of Sharma invoked a flood of humorous responses on Twitter, with 'Pujara' also making it to one of the top trends in the country.

One fan used a famous scene from Bollywood movie '3 Idiots' in which the father of Rohit Sharma is urging Kohli to stay away from him.



Another user said, "This is the type of content I like to see".



Earlier this year, Stokes had taken a jibe at Kohli, saying the cricketer uses the curse word rather than his name.

The 28-year-old also said that it used to be funny but it is not anymore.

"I may delete Twitter just so I don't have to see another tweet reading "He's saying Ben Stokes"(when he's clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times," Stokes had tweeted.

On day four of the Test match, South Africa was bowled out for 431 runs, giving India a lead of 71 runs. Chasing the same India had reached the score of 187/1 with the lead of 258 runs, with many hours of the days play still remaining. (ANI)

