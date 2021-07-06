Strange times: Vaughan questions need for entire England squad to isolate

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Tuesday said he finds it strange that the entire Three Lions' white-ball squad is being asked to isolate after three players and four members of the support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

He also gave the example of Scotland football star Billy Gilmour who tested positive for Covid-19 during the ongoing Euro 2020, but the rest of his team members were not asked to isolate.

"Billy Gilmour tests positive & not one Scotland team member or staff has to isolate ... England cricket team members do & the whole squad has to go !?????? VERY VERY Strange times ... I guess we will or should see Alex Hales again though ... #OnOn," tweeted Vaughan.



The England cricket team has been forced to pick a new side for the ODI series against Pakistan following seven positive coronavirus tests in the hosts' camp. Four backroom staff and three England cricketers have been tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, the whole hosts' squad has been put in isolation.

England will play Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will begin on Thursday and the third and final match will be played on July 13.

All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the new side as he returns to the squad after the finger injury. The new England team for the Pakistan ODIs will be named later on Tuesday.

"We have been prepared for this moment, and mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," Sky Sports quoted Tom Harrison, chief executive at the ECB as saying.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the 14 months living in very restricted conditions. Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain," he added. (ANI)

