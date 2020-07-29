Stuart Broad jumps to third position in ICC Test rankings

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI): After taking ten wickets in the third and final Test against the Windies, England pacer Stuart Broad has jumped to the third position in the ICC Test bowler rankings.

Broad picked up six wickets in the first innings, while he picked up four scalps in the second innings.

This effort of Broad helped England to win the third Test by 269 runs. With this, England won the three-match series 2-1 and regained the Wisden Trophy.

Broad was in the 10th position before the start of the third Test, but after the match, he rose seven slots to take the third position.

In the third and final Test, Broad also managed to become the seventh bowler to register 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Broad has also gained seven places with the bat after his 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th.

Another England bowler to advance is Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings has lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.

England opener Rory Burns has also gained in the latest update, gaining 13 spots to reach 17th position after scores of 57 and 90 at Old Trafford.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope has gained two slots to reach 68th position while fast Kemar Roach has gained one slot to reach 15th place after grabbing four wickets in England's first innings.

Among batsmen, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli have retained their number one and two slots in the ICC rankings.

Australia's Pat Cummins has also retained his number one position in the ICC Test bowler rankings.

England's Ben Stokes is the number one ranked all-rounder in Tests, while Jason Holder is in the second position. (ANI)

