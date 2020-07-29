Stuart Broad looking for 'next step' to further improve as cricketer

Manchester [UK], July 29 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad has said that he is looking for the next step that will further improve him as a cricketer.

"It is easy to get to 34 and start thinking 'I'll do what I have done for the last 13 years and be okay'. But I'm looking for the next step that will improve me as a cricketer. That keeps you moving forward as a cricketer," International Cricket Council's (ICC) official website quoted Broad as saying.

"If you'd asked me four years ago, 'at 34 do you think you could play another three or four years?' I'd have said absolutely not. Now I'm 34 and I feel fit. Post-lockdown my fitness testing was the best it's ever been. I feel excited," he added.

Despite missing the first Test against West Indies, Broad was named the Player of the Series award as he clinched 16 wickets in the remaining two games. He picked 10 wickets in the third Test which helped England register a massive 269-run victory. With this, England also won the three-match Test series.

Moreover, Broad on Tuesday became the second bowler from England to register 500 Test wickets. He is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format.

The 34-year-old pacer said he does not set targets but is not completely ruling out the possibility of getting to 600 wickets.

"I'm not someone who sets targets. I never said I really want to get to 500 wickets or 600 wickets. But at the moment I feel fresh, I feel fit. I'm bowling how I want to be bowling. If I keep bowling the way I am for the next few years then I wouldn't rule anything out," Broad said. (ANI)

