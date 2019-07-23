Stuart Broad shares new Ashes jersey look

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday shared his look wearing the new Ashes jersey with name and number on it.

Broad posted his picture on Instagram, saying the Test match will be glorious at Lord's.

"Test Match Cricket Going to be glorious at Lord's Come On England!" Broad wrote along with the photo.



Test cricket is all set to undergo a major change as Australia and England will lineup with names and jersey numbers on their Test whites in the upcoming Ashes series. ODI and T20I jerseys have had personalisation on their backs since a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change.

Earlier, England Cricket took to Twitter to confirm the jersey modification. The board shared their Test captain Joe Root's picture, saying, "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts."



England will meet Ireland in a one-off Test which is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at the Lord's. Following is the 11-man squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

