Stuart Broad was out there on a mission: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Stuart Broad for his "terrific achievement".



Broad on Tuesday became the second bowler from England to register 500 Test wickets. The achievement came after he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite in the 14th over of the Windies' second innings.

Sachin, who had earlier backed Broad to come good in the second Test, said that the right-handed bowler was out on a mission and congratulated the England side for their "emphatic series win".

"Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI," Sachin tweeted.



Broad is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format. The pacer currently has 500 wickets from 140 Test matches.

Broad had taken six wickets in the first innings of the third Test against Windies. The 34-year-old bowler had also played a knock of 62 runs to help England post 369 runs on the board. (ANI)

