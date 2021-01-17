Sundar registers highest score for number seven debutant in Australia

Brisbane [Australia], January 17 (ANI): Washington Sundar on Sunday registered the highest individual score for a debutant batting at number seven in Australia.

Sundar went on to play a knock of 62 runs in his debut Test and with the help of this innings, India came storming back into the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Overall, Sundar has registered the third-highest score for an Indian debutant batting at number seven.

Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered their half-centuries on day three of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. Both batsmen also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba.



Shardul and Sundar built a 123-run stand and finally, the partnership was broken by Pat Cummins as he dismissed Shardul (67). The duo broke the record of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Dev and Prabhakar had stitched together a partnership of 58 runs in 1991, and 20-years later, finally the record has been broken.

Shardul and Sundar joined forces at the crease when India was in a spot of bother at 186/6 and the visitors were looking to avoid being bundled out in a hurry.

The duo mixed caution with aggression and both batsmen were up to the task of capitalising on the loose balls. Sundar and Shardul also faced seven overs with the second new ball, and both batsmen have remained unfazed.

India was finally bundled out for 336, handing Australia a lead of 33 runs.

On the second day, India had bundled out Australia for 369 as Thakur, T Natarajan, and Sundar scalped three wickets each. Marnus Labuschagne had top-scored for Australia as he played a knock of 108 runs. (ANI)

