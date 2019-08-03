Sune Luus bags CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 3 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus on Saturday bagged the CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) hosted its annual Breakfast Awards to honour its amateur players for their stellar performances over the past 12 months.

Luus led and helped South Africa to the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) against Pakistan in May earlier this year. The three ODIs were drawn with a margin of 1-1.

The 23-year-old stood in as the regular captain Dane van Niekerk was nursing an injury. Luus also led South Africa in five T20Is 3-2 against Pakistan.

South Africa U-19 captain Bryce Parsons walked away with two awards. The 18-year-old all-rounder was named U-19 Cricketer of the Year for his efforts with the national team. He also bagged Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player of the Tournament.

The mini-cricket coach of the year award went to Marelise Lombard from Central Gauteng Lions who has served the programme with composure over the years, while the mini-cricket co-ordinator was scooped by Eastern Province's Gugu Ndulama.

Neil Brand of Northerns won the CSA Student Cricketer of the Year prize. Northerns also swept the women's awards with Nadine de Klerk named CSA Girls U-19 Player of the Tournament for her all-round efforts during the competition.

CSA Three-Day Provincial Cup and Provincial One-Day Cricketers of the Year went to Glenton Stuurman of Eastern Province and Mpilo Njoloza of Western Province, respectively.

"Congratulations to all our award winners. They are the individuals who keep the spirit of our amateur game so strong," CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said in a statement.

"A special word of congratulations to those who have had to overcome disabilities to be honoured here today. We can be very happy with the strength of our various development programmes that play a vital part in our talent identification pipeline," Moroe added. (ANI)

