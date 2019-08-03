South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus
South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus

Sune Luus bags CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:05 IST

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 3 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus on Saturday bagged the CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) hosted its annual Breakfast Awards to honour its amateur players for their stellar performances over the past 12 months.
Luus led and helped South Africa to the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) against Pakistan in May earlier this year. The three ODIs were drawn with a margin of 1-1.
The 23-year-old stood in as the regular captain Dane van Niekerk was nursing an injury. Luus also led South Africa in five T20Is 3-2 against Pakistan.
South Africa U-19 captain Bryce Parsons walked away with two awards. The 18-year-old all-rounder was named U-19 Cricketer of the Year for his efforts with the national team. He also bagged Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player of the Tournament.
The mini-cricket coach of the year award went to Marelise Lombard from Central Gauteng Lions who has served the programme with composure over the years, while the mini-cricket co-ordinator was scooped by Eastern Province's Gugu Ndulama.
Neil Brand of Northerns won the CSA Student Cricketer of the Year prize. Northerns also swept the women's awards with Nadine de Klerk named CSA Girls U-19 Player of the Tournament for her all-round efforts during the competition.
CSA Three-Day Provincial Cup and Provincial One-Day Cricketers of the Year went to Glenton Stuurman of Eastern Province and Mpilo Njoloza of Western Province, respectively.
"Congratulations to all our award winners. They are the individuals who keep the spirit of our amateur game so strong," CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said in a statement.
"A special word of congratulations to those who have had to overcome disabilities to be honoured here today. We can be very happy with the strength of our various development programmes that play a vital part in our talent identification pipeline," Moroe added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:55 IST

Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:33 IST

India have good team and can qualify for Olympics, says forward...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian hockey team forward player Lalremsiami on Saturday said that India have the good team which can qualify for the Olympics again.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

NSW Breakers wishes good luck to Alyssa Healy for KSL

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New South Wales (NSW) Breakers on Saturday conveyed good luck to its captain and Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy for her stint at KIA Super League (KSL) in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:35 IST

Football fraternity wishes Sunil Chhetri as he turns 35

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Wishes poured in for the Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri as he turned 35 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:03 IST

New Zealand cricketers arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New Zealand's BlackCaps on Saturday arrived in Sri Lanka for two-Test series starting August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:42 IST

On Friendship Day, Tendulkar shares throwback pic of him and Kambli

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): On the eve of the Friendship Day, Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with his school time friend and cricketing partner Vinod Kambli on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:37 IST

Apurvi Chandela expresses gratitude to Abhinav Bindra for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela on Saturday expressed gratitude to Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra for sharing "fine detailed insights" from his journey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:49 IST

Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty seal final berth

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol by 22-20, 22-24, 21-9 in the semi-final match of Thailand Open on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:47 IST

Mark McInnes is brilliant coach for Lancashire Thunder, says...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A day after stepping down as Lancashire Thunder head coach, former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell on Saturday said Mark McInnes is a brilliant coach and great fit for the squad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:29 IST

Neymar can take place of Messi: Edmilson

Leeds [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Brazil player Edmilson said that after Barcelona star Lionel Messi will retire, Neymar can 'very well' take the place of the Argentine player.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:05 IST

'Motivated' Thiago Silva eager to start new campaign

Paris [France], Aug 3 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, who has joined the squad for China Tour 2019, said they are motivated to start the new campaign and have to focus on the work.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:41 IST

Tried to back my own skills, says Burns after maiden Test ton

Dubai [UAE], Aug 3 (ANI): England opening batsman Rory Joseph Burns, who scored his maiden Test hundred on Friday, said that despite having a poor form against Ireland, he tried to back his skills.

Read More
iocl