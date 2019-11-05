South Africa cricketer Sune Luus
South Africa cricketer Sune Luus

Sune Luus joins Tshwane Spartans as media ambassador

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:13 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], Nov 5 (ANI): South Africa cricketer Sune Luus has been named as the media ambassador for the Mzansi Super League (MSL) franchise Tshwane Spartans.
"I'm very excited to be joining the Tshwane Spartans team this year. I think it'll be a great experience and a massive opportunity to gain as much exposure to the other side of the lens," sport24.co.za quoted Luus as saying.
"I believe this is an opportunity to lay a platform for potentially pursuing a career in media, after cricket. Being part of a team like the Spartans, surrounded by an awesome bunch of guys and support staff, will certainly help me enjoy this experience," she added.
Luus has played 67 T20Is, taking 41 wickets, including a career-best 5-8 against Ireland in the Women's World T20 in 2016.
Acknowledging the development, head coach Mark Boucher said, "She's on top of her game, playing at the highest level and she's played in the Big Bash, so she certainly will be well respected in the change room."
Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla on Monday joined Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant.
The second edition of the MSL starts on November 8, with the Spartans playing their opener against Durban Heat the next day at Kingsmead. (ANI)

