Sune Luus to lead South Africa in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 31 (ANI): South Africa on Tuesday named a 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup on home soil.

Semi-finalists at the 2014 and 2020 T20 World Cups, South Africa were also in the final four at last year's 50-over Cricket World Cup. South Africa open the tournament on February 10 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town. Proteas then will take on New Zealand and Australia on February 13 and 18 respectively, before facing Bangladesh on February 21.

Since Lizelle Lee left the international stage in July last year, one of the significant issues surrounding the tournament's hosts will be who enters the field to bat first alongside Laura Wolvaardt.



Tazmin Brits has shown her qualities with scores in recent action against the West Indies, while Anneke Bosch may be utilised in spite of low scores when given opportunities up the order in their build-up.

Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp provide power in the middle order for the team, and the captain of the team Sune Luus keeps the batting order together with a balance of force and control.

Few teams can match the breadth of bowling this team possesses because the trio are all more than proficient with the ball in hand. Shabnim Ismail, the spearhead of Kapp, will probably take the new ball as Ayabonga Khaka continues to show her mettle on the international stage. In the campaign, Nonkululeko Mlaba's left-arm orthodox will be essential as Luus, Tryon, and even Nadine de Klerk add their two cents.

The team continues to be without the assistance of legendary all-arounder Dane van Niekerk. South Africa will likely have to beat either New Zealand or Australia for a top-two position, although a semi-final appearance will suffice.

South Africa squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker. (ANI)

