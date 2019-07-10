New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): As former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar turns 70 today, fans and cricketers flooded the social-media with wishes for the veteran.

Gavaskar, better known as 'Sunny' and 'Little Master' was the member of the 1983 World Cup winning team.

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished Gavaskar, "Wishing a very happy birthday to an extremely special man, whose passion for the game even to this day is an inspiration for us... just as his batting was!

May God always keep you happy and healthy Gavaskar Sir."



India opener Shikhar Dhawan who was ruled out of the current World Cup due to his thumb injury, he wished Gavaskar on Twitter and wrote, " Happy birthday to the legend #SunilGavaskar Sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead."



"Wishing Batting Legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar a very Happy Birthday. #SunilGavaskar," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.



Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10122 runs including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs he played for India, he scored 3092 runs.

Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs.

"The first man to 10,000 Test runs A Test-best of 236*

35 international hundreds

Happy birthday to one of the greats, Sunil Gavaskar!," International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.



Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad also wished Gavaskar on his birthday.

"World Cup winner

Cricketing legend

Ambassador of the sport

Wishing a very happy birthday to our Little Master - #SunilGavaskar #CricketMeriJaan," Mumbai Indians tweeted.



"The man who made conditions 'sunny' every time he went out to bat

Happy birthday to the Little Master, #SunilGavaskar

#HappyBirthday #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs," IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.



(ANI)

