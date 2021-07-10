Sunil Gavaskar turns 72, Laxman, Jay Shah lead wishes for 'Little Master'

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah led the way as wishes poured in for legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Laxman wished his "childhood hero and inspiration" Gavaskar on his birthday.

"Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar. He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai!" Laxman tweeted.

Jay Shah said the courage Gavaskar showed while facing fiercest bowlers will always remain unmatched.

"Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fierest bowlers will always remain unmatched. Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar," Jay Shah tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished "one of the finest batsmen" Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday.

"1983 World Cup-winner, 233 international games, 13,214 international runs, First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.



Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wished a "super birthday" to Gavaskar

"Guts, Glory, Gavaskar Super Birthday to the legend who showed the world how to face the fastest of the fast bowlers," CSK tweeted.

Mumbai Indians also wished Gavaskar on his birthday.

"First man to cross 10000 runs in Tests, First man to hit 30 centuries in Tests, 1983 World Cup winner Happy Birthday to India's 'littil maasttr', Sunil Gavaskar"

Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10,122 runs including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs he played for India, he scored 3092 runs.

Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He was also the first batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice.

He held the record for the most number of Test tons until 2005 and also became the first India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. (ANI)

