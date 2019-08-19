Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Brad Haddin assistant coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday named former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin as their new assistant coach.

The franchise took to Twitter and announced Haddin as their new Assistant coach.

"We welcome Brad Haddin as the assistant coach of SunRisers Hyderabad," Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.



In July, Sunrisers Hyderabad appointed England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss the new head coach, replacing Tom Moody.

Moody had spent seven years with the franchise and helped the team to make five playoff appearances. The side has won the 2016 IPL title under his guidance.

In the 2019 IPL edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the fourth spot of the points table with 12 points. (ANI)

