SunRisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as Director of Cricket

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tom Moody as its Director of Cricket.

The franchise took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote: "@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising."

The former Australian cricketer has previously served as the franchise's coach. SRH had appointed Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach in July last year, replacing Moody. Moody spent seven years with the franchise and helped the team to make five playoff appearances. The side won the IPL title under his guidance in 2016.



At the time of leaving the role as SRH coach, Moody had tweeted: "It's been a privilege to work for SunRisers Hyderabad, I have made many friendships and good memories. The success we've enjoyed over the 7 yrs is a testament to a hard-working team on and off the field. A special thank you to the players, support staff and all the fans."

In the 2020 edition of the IPL, SRH failed to reach the final of the tournament after being beaten by Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians had won the 13th edition of the IPL, which was played in the UAE.

David Warner led the SRH unit well and in the absence of India regular Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Australian banked on T Natarajan to lead the bowling pack. And the youngster did a commendable job as his successful showing in the league saw him earn a place on the flight to Australia.

While he was picked to be a net bowler, he ended up playing the third ODI and then the T20Is and in fact was India's most successful bowler in the three-match T20I series. Hardik Pandya went on to hand his Man of the Series award to Natarajan saying he was impressed with the bowler's will to succeed against all odds. (ANI)

