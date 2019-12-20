Sunrisers Hyderabad buys J-K all-rounder Abdul Samad for IPL 2020

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's all-rounder Abdul Samad is all set to make his presence known in the biggest domestic T20 league of the world -- Indian Premier League -- after being bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the auction.

Abdul was bought by the SRH in the players' auction on Thursday for a price of INR 20 lakh. With this, he became the first player from Jammu & Kashmir to feature in the IPL 2020.

Abdul's father Mohammad Farooq was ecstatic on the selection of his child in the IPL and said that it is a commendable feat that his son has made it to such a big level.

"I am so happy. I always hoped that my child reaches this level. He has reached there. I am happy that he has been given a chance to play the IPL. I have played club matches myself. I was a bowling all-rounder. I always wanted my children to play cricket," Farooq told ANI.

"IPL is a very big level, initially there were three people from Jammu and Kashmir in the IPL. Reaching this level is a very big thing. If Abdul has reached this place, many children will get inspired. Infrastructure is getting developed here. Our budding cricketers here are very talented," he added.

Abdul's father also revealed that his son was attracted towards cricket from childhood and his efforts have finally paid off.

"I constantly used to give them cricket equipment. He used to play in the park during his childhood. He has done a lot of hard work and his effort has finally paid off. He was also fond of singing in his childhood," said Farooq.

Abdul's mother Farzana Kousar said that the family was hooked on to television when the auction was going on and she also expressed her desire to see her child play for India.

"I am very proud. We were watching on TV when his name popped up in the auction. He has done a lot of hard work. It was his aim to reach this level. His father has supported him a lot. I also used to go everywhere with him. I hope he plays for India one day," said Kousar.

Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction was conducted on Thursday, and a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined.

Pat Cummins (INR 15.5 crore) became the most expensive foreign player while Piyush Chawla (INR 6.75 crore) bagged the biggest amount for an Indian player. (ANI)

