Suresh Raina backs Dhoni on Balidan-badge row

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday backed M S Dhoni on his decision to sport the 'Balidan' badge on his gloves in the team's match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on June 5.

"While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," Suresh Raina posted on Twitter.



Cricket's governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday said that if Dhoni and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If MS Dhoni and BCCI convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request," said an ICC source.

On June 5, Dhoni was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his wicket-keeping glove during the team's I World Cup match against South Africa.

'Captain Cool' was spotted sporting the Army insignia, which was clearly seen while he stumped Andile Phehlukwayo. The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

Then, ICC on Thursday asked BCCI to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from the wicket-keeping gloves of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications said.

The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.

India won their first match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against South Africa by six wickets and the team will next play against Australia on June 9. (ANI)

