Suresh Raina greets fans on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Friday extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Raina, who recently retired from all forms of the game, shared a beautiful song to wish his fans 'good health and prosperity' on an auspicious occasion.

"Happy Maha Parv Chhath Puja. May you all be blessed with good health and prosperity.

#ChhathPuja2020," Raina tweeted.





The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating Chhath Puja to be mindful of the COVID-19 outbreak and follow health protocols.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings on Chhath.

The main celebration will take place today as devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad.

The devotees will pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)

