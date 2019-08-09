Suresh Raina undergoes knee surgery

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India batsman Suresh Raina on Friday underwent a knee surgery, which will require him four to six weeks to recover.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and informed regarding Raina's surgery.

"Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 weeks of rehab for recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery," BCCI tweeted.

BCCI.JPG" alt="" />

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs for India amassing 768 and 5,615 runs respectively. He also featured in 78 T20Is games where he gathered 1605 runs. (ANI)