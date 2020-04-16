Suresh Raina's century against Kings XI Punjab my favourite memory of IPL: Faf du Plessis

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): South African and Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf Du Plessis revealed that teammate Suresh Raina's century against Kings XI Punjab in the 2013 edition of the IPL is his favourite memory of the tournament.

Plessis shared his favourite memory as he was nominated by Raina to do so under the hashtag #MyIPLmoment.

"I have been very fortunate to be part of the team for almost 10 tears now. I have some incredible memories of us winning two IPLs, two or three Champions League and some incredible games. I'm trying to remember some brilliant individual innings and my memory is not great so it might be a little bit off here and there but bear with me," Plessis said in a video posted on CSK's official Twitter handle.



Raina scored an unbeaten hundred off 53 balls including six sixes and seven fours. His knock enabled CSK to post 186/4 at Chepauk stadium in Chennai. The team won the match 15 runs and Raina was awarded Player of the Match.

The South African also lauded all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson for their respective knocks.

"In 2013, Suresh Raina scored a hundred against Kings XI Punjab that won us a game on his own. That was a fantastic inning. Fast forward to 2018, Dwayne Bravo against Mumbai Indians. We were completely out of the game, he came in it 7-8 and 67 or 70 off 40-odd balls. That was basically hitting just sixes. How we won that game I still don't know it," Plessis said.

"There was a Shane Watson played a knock in 2018 final when he got a hundred and won on its own. He did it again in 2019, scored another IPL hundred and we fell just two-run short. He has been great from the last couple of years," he added.

The right-handed Proteas batsman further nominated former CSK player Mike Hussey to share his favourite IPL memory.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"IPL 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely," sources within BCCI told ANI.

Earlier, the IPL was scheduled to begin from March 29, but the tournament had to be postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

